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Officers provide man with escort to surrender weapon in Juarez

SSPM JUÁREZ
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Published 5:36 PM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- Officers from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, assigned to the South District Police Station, provided assistance to a resident to safely transport firearm to the Weapon Exchange Center, as part of the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program.

According to officials, a man called the emergency line requesting assistance to take a firearm to the weapon exchange module; a police unit was dispatched to respond to the call.

Upon arriving at the intersection of Manuel J. Clouthier Avenue and Hiedra Street, in the Juárez Nuevo neighborhood, the officers made contact with the 58-year-old citizen. The individual, who was inside a vehicle, requested a police escort to voluntarily surrender a 7.62 x 54 caliber rifle.

Shortly, the officers provided security and escort services during the transport to the weapon exchange center, located at the intersection of Septiembre Avenue and Ignacio Mariscal Street, in the city center.

When arriving to the exchange center, the weapon was received by personnel from the Secretariat of the Interior and the Secretariat of National Defense, who took possession of the firearm.

Officials say that through these actions, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat reassures its commitment to collaborating with preventive programs that contribute to community safety and encourage citizen participation in reducing the risks associated with firearm possession.

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Armando Ramirez

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