Skip to Content
News

Project Amistad celebrates 50 years at annual Lucy G. Humanitarian Awards

KVIA
By
Published 12:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Amistad hosted its annual Lucy G. Humanitarian Awards Saturday, May 30, 2026 in an effort to raise funds for individuals in need and to celebrate 50 years in the Borderland.

The annual Lucy G. Humanitarian Awards is Amistad’s annual fundraiser, is named after the agency’s founder, is meant to help raise funds from donors in the community in order to give back to those in need.

“This year, we’re celebrating our roots”, said Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Amistad. “Our 2026 honorees are a major part of our history. If not for their advocacy alongside our founder, Lucy G. Acosta, Amistad might have never come to be.”

The funds raised from the event will go towards Project Amistad's Client Health and Welfare Fund, which organizers say supports all of Project Amistad's social service programs and helps with their clients’ basic needs such as clothing, food, personal hygiene products, and more. 

Since 1976, Amistad staff and supporters have assisted the elderly, individuals at-risk, and individuals with disabilities lead rewarding lives.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.