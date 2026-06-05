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El Paso Federation of Teachers speak on EPISD’s financial exigency vote

KVIA
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Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EPISD's board of trustees voted to declare financial exigency yesterday amid financial struggles the district is currently facing.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Federation of Teachers and to EPISD for comment on last night's vote.

Watch the full story in our later newscasts.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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