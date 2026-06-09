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El Paso Fire Water Rescue Team starts training ahead summer season, more rescues reported 

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Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department's Water Rescue Team, which handles swift-water rescues, canal emergencies and flood responses across the El Paso area, among other things, will start its seasonal training today.

ABC-7 reported late last month that water was released into the El Paso canal and into the Rio Grande, where the Water Rescue Team has responded to body recoveries and rescues lately.

Last night, the El Paso Police Department, along with other local agencies, found a man dead in the water canal by Socorro Rd.

ABC-7 will tag along with the Water Rescue Team today to learn more about how they will prepare in case of more water rescues during this summer season.

Watch the full story in our later newscasts.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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