Skip to Content
News

American Idol Finalist Julian Kalel Returns Home to El Paso for Special Thank-You Concert

By
Updated
today at 3:48 PM
Published 3:46 PM

After capturing the attention of viewers across the country on the latest season of American Idol, El Paso native Julian Kalel is performing on July 4th at San Jacinto Plaza for a free community event.

Kalel will return to El Paso for a special hometown performance aimed at thanking the community that supported him throughout his journey on the national stage.

Throughout the competition, El Pasoans rallied behind Kalel, voting week after week and celebrating each milestone as he advanced through the competition. His performances earned praise from the three iconic judges, while bringing national attention to ending the stigma surrounding mental health.

Join ABC-7's Marcel Clarke this Thursday on ABC-7 at 6 p.m. as she talks with Julian Kalel about life after the show, his future plans and his upcoming free hometown concert.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marcel Clarke

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.