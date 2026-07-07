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Donate candy, get a free book at El Paso Library’s Summerween drive

EL PASO PUBLIC LIBRARIES
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Updated
today at 10:34 AM
Published 10:32 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso Public Libraries is inviting everyone to join in the summer fun by donating candy and getting a free book at the Summerween Candy Drive.

The candy drive happens from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 12, at the José Cisneros Cielo Vista Branch Library at 1300 Hawkins Blvd.

Everyone is welcome to donate individually wrapped candy for the library’s upcoming Summerween event. As a thank you, you’ll get a free book while supplies last. The books were bought with support from the Friends of the El Paso Public Libraries.

Families can also enjoy library services during the event. The El Paso Public Library Bookmobile will be there, offering library card sign-ups, summer reading registration, and information about programs and resources across the library system.

The candy drive helps support the library’s new Summerween celebration, which is set for 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at the José Cisneros Cielo Vista Branch Library. Summerween will include trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, crafts, family activities, games, and more.

To find out more about El Paso Public Libraries, visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org

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