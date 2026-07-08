Border Patrol El Paso Sector alerts rideshare drivers about smuggling dangers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is warning rideshare drivers about the significant legal and physical dangers associated with human smuggling risks.

Border Patrol said transnational criminal organizations are manipulating legitimate mobile applications to facilitate their smuggling operations, posing threats to drivers who unknowingly participate.

Criminal smugglers use these apps and frequently arrange pickups via third-party accounts, according to a Border Patrol press release.

Officials said these pickups occur in secluded desert locations, remote highway shoulders near the border wall, or commercial staging lots; the tactic allows smugglers to insulate themselves from law enforcement.

Border Patrol also urges rideshare drivers to identify several indicators of smuggling activity, which include:

Passengers wearing heavily soiled clothing or groups attempting to exceed vehicle occupant limits.

Other signs are third-party bookings where the account holder is not present, or passengers who appear visually stressed and unaware of their current location.

Drivers who accept these suspicious fares face immediate detention and investigation at highway checkpoints.

Under federal law, individuals found to be participating in these networks may face felony charges for alien smuggling and harboring.

“Cartel criminal smugglers recklessly endanger the lives of rideshare drivers and passengers alike, treating legitimate drivers as disposable tools for their smuggling operations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jesse D. Munoz. “When these trips are intercepted, drivers face immediate detention and asset forfeiture while federal agents investigate their level of involvement in the smuggling network.”

U.S. Border Patrol also advised drivers who encounter suspicious pickup requests to prioritize their safety. Drivers should immediately cancel the ride and relocate to a secure area.

They are also encouraged to use in-app security functions to document their routes and report concerns to the platform.

Suspicious activity or suspected human smuggling should be reported immediately to official law enforcement hotlines.

For emergencies, individuals should dial 911. Citizens and drivers can report suspicious activity anonymously to the U.S. Border Patrol by calling 1-800-635-2509.