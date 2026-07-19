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El Paso County pauses decision on duck pond at Ascarate Park, will conduct more community meetings

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with El Paso County announced Sunday that the El Paso County Commissioners Court has paused any decisions regarding the duck pond at Ascarate Park.

Officials with El Paso County say that there will be at least three more community meetings to allow more public input on the community's opinion about the duck pond.

“Nothing has been decided," said Betsy Keller, El Paso County Chief Administrator. "We understand why people care deeply about the duck pond, and Commissioners Court wants the community to know there is still plenty of time to influence what happens next. We are listening, and we encourage everyone to share their ideas before any decisions are made."

This comes after residents expressed concern with the initial design proposed by the design team which gave an option to eliminate the pond in exchange for other improvements, previously reported by ABC-7.

The following are the days and locations of the community meetings for public input regarding the duck pond:

  • Wednesday, July 22 – 6:00 p.m. | Ascarate Park Pavilion
  • Wednesday, July 29 – 6:00 p.m. | Ascarate Park Pavilion
  • Thursday, Aug. 6 – 6:00 p.m. | Ascarate Park Pavilion (Special Commissioners
    Court Meeting

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