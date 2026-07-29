Body camera video of Tony Romo’s sobriety test

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (KVIA) - The video from Tony Romo's arrest was released today.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy body camera shows Romo complying with a sobriety test last week.

The former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys was stopped by a deputy at the Marquette Interchange in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 23.

Deputies stated in an arrest report they suspected he was driving while under the influence and "detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage". In the video and in the official incident report, the deputy says Romo was stopped due to unsafe passing on the right and lane deviation.

In the body cam footage Romo tells the deputy he "had zero drinks".

When the deputy asks Romo to step out of his vehicle, Romo responds, "I am going to call my lawyer".

Romo also told the deputy he was going to his grandparents' home after attending a golf event.

At one point in the video Romo asked the deputy, "because I'm coming from the golf course you think that I'm drunk?"

Romo asked to record video of the stop on his cellphone.

The search warrant states Romo was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail for a series of standardized field sobriety tests. Romo was not able to keep his balance, stopped walking, started too soon, missed the heel-to-toe, and made an improper turn, according to the report.

A first offense of OWI, or Operating While Intoxicated, in Wisconsin is considered a traffic ticket. A citation that carries fines between $150 to $300.