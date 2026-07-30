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What to eat to improve mental health

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Published 11:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Did you know eating a balanced mix of healthy foods can actually help stabilize your mood and energy levels? It's true - good nutrition gives your body what it needs to be its best.

A specific diet for mental health focuses on whole, nutrient dense foods like fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, and healthy fats. The key these days is to not let the sticker shock of those grocery prices get in the way of buying healthy items.

 "Ways to help cut the cost of those would be buying seasonally, buying locally, or buying in bulk. And then lastly, buying frozen or canned, depending on your budget," says dietician Julia Zamora. She says to her, food is medicine, and what we put in our bodies profoundly affects our mind and mental health.

She says go for lean meats, legumes and beans, vegetables and fruits. Nuts, brown rice and oats are also good choices.

You might also save a little cash buying what's in season now: apples, green beans, strawberries, tomatoes and summer squash.

For a link to the USDA's seasonal produce guide, click here. https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/resources/nutrition-education-materials/seasonal-produce-guide

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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