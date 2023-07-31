Person dies in serious motorcycle crash in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police confirm that a person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Las Cruces.
Investigators say the crash happened just before 2:30 PM on Monday, July 31 at University Avenue near I-25.
"Details are limited at this time, but it appears to be a single-vehicle crash," a police spokesperson said in a tweet Monday.
ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash. Stay tuned for additional details.
@LasCrucesPolice are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred about 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, on University Avenue near I-25. Details are limited at this time, but it appears to be a single-vehicle crash. More info will be provided at an appropriate time.— Las Cruces Police Department (@LasCrucesPolice) July 31, 2023