Person dies in serious motorcycle crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police confirm that a person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Las Cruces.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 2:30 PM on Monday, July 31 at University Avenue near I-25.

"Details are limited at this time, but it appears to be a single-vehicle crash," a police spokesperson said in a tweet Monday.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash. Stay tuned for additional details.