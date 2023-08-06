Skip to Content
Fire crews clean up hazardous spill in Anthony, Texas

August 6, 2023 6:36 PM
Published 5:20 AM

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews from multiple agencies spent early Sunday morning cleaning up a hazardous spill in Anthony.

It happened on the westbound-off ramp onto I-10 at exit 0, heading into New Mexico

El Paso Fire officials say west valley units first responded at 8 p.m. Saturday, and add they discovered the spill from a semi consisted of lithium ion batteries around 11 p.m.

Units from West Valley, Dona Ana County, and El Paso Fire were all on scene.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and the spill has been contained.

The transportation company in charge of the semi is now working on cleanup.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

