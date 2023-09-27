Classes canceled at Montwood High Wednesday after alleged threat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District evacuated Montwood High School and canceled classes for Wednesday after a potential threat.

The principal sent out a message to parents Wednesday morning. ABC-7 obtained that message.

"Good morning, this is David Herrera, principal of Montwood High School. I am calling to inform you that as a precaution our school has been evacuated and classes have been cancelled for the day. No immediate threat to the school or building has been identified, however out of an abundance of caution K9 officers are searching the building and there is no set timeline for the building to be cleared. Students already on campus can return home. Transportation will be dropping students off back at their original pickup location. Students will be allowed to enter the building to pick up their personal belongings at a later time. Coaches and program sponsors will contact their teams directly with information regarding afterschool activities. Again, the cancellation of classes for today is only at Montwood High School. All other Socorro ISD schools are operating on their normal schedules. We will provide you with an update once more information is available. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Montwood High School and Team SISD." Socorro Independent School District

The district clarifies that this cancellation only impacts Montwood High School. None of the other schools have been impacted.

