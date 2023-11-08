Gun found on Moreno Elementary School campus
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials at Moreno Elementary School found a gun on campus Tuesday.
The district says the gun belonged to an armed security guard on campus as part of an armored truck service who mistakenly left his or her gun in a faculty-only secure bathroom.
The district provided ABC-7 with the following statement:
"El Paso ISD confirms that at approximately 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, a firearm was discovered in a faculty-only secure bathroom at Moreno Elementary School. The weapon was found to belong to an armed security guard who was on campus as part of an armored truck service. The security guard inadvertently left the weapon behind in the bathroom. The firearm was discovered minutes after the guard exited the bathroom.
The incident is currently under investigation by both El Paso ISD Police and local authorities. The armed security company has also been informed and is cooperating fully with El Paso ISD to address this matter.
The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for everyone at Moreno Elementary School."Pablo Villa