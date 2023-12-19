Collision blocking traffic along I-10 West near Redd Road in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is causing a traffic backup along I-10 West in West El Paso.

The crash happened just before the Redd Road exit.

The warning issued by the Texas Department of Transportation on its traffic map page states that all but one lane is blocked as crews work to clear the wreckage. A live camera of the scene, however, show emergency crews diverting all traffic off of I-10.

Avoid driving in this area if possible. Use the ABC-7 Traffictracker to find an alternate route.