Freightliner rollover blocking traffic on Gateway East at Airway

TXDOT
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash along Gateway East at the Airway Boulevard exit is blocking a lane of traffic.

According to an alert on the TXDOT traffic map, a white freightliner rolled over and caused the first main lane on Gateway East to become blocked.

The alert states the crash happened at 11:26 a.m. Thursday. The clearing time remains unknown.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. We are also working to learn what caused the rollover. Stand by for updates.

Emma Hoggard

