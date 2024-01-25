Freightliner rollover blocking traffic on Gateway East at Airway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash along Gateway East at the Airway Boulevard exit is blocking a lane of traffic.

According to an alert on the TXDOT traffic map, a white freightliner rolled over and caused the first main lane on Gateway East to become blocked.

The alert states the crash happened at 11:26 a.m. Thursday. The clearing time remains unknown.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. We are also working to learn what caused the rollover. Stand by for updates.