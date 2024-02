TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Fabens Fire Department confirms that a fire is burning on the 300 block of Oil Mill Drive in Tornillo.

Dispatchers received the initial call reporting the fire at 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the blaze originated in two cars before spreading to an RV and then a building.

No one has been reported injured. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene and is working to get more details. Stay tuned.