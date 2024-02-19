Skip to Content
Rollover cleared on Loop 375 South near Iron Medics

TXDOT
today at 4:53 PM
Published 4:50 PM

Update: The crash and the resulting traffic have cleared.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A rollover is blocking traffic on Loop 375 near Iron Medics.

According to an alert posted to the Texas Department of Transportation map page, a white Ford F-150 rolled over and is now blocking a southbound lane and a shoulder of Loop 375.

TXDOT classified the crash severity as "high." The crash was first reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday and TXDOT has not yet posted a clearing time.

Avoid this area if possible and use the ABC-7 TrafficTrack map to find an alternative route.

Emma Hoggard

