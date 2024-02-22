Mobile home burns in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A fire damaged an unoccupied mobile home in Las Cruces Thursday morning.

Las Cruces Fire Department officials report the fire happened on the 300 block of Karen Avenue, within a mobile home park.

Courtesy: Las Cruces Fire Department

The blaze was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. Both Las Cruces police and an ambulance had to respond to the scene.

"Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire while police evacuated adjacent mobile homes. No one was injured because of the fire," LCFD officials stated in an announcement Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.