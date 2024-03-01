Socorro High investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by an employee

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro High School principal sent out a message to parents this week informing them that the school district is investigating "alleged inappropriate conduct by an employee."

Principal Ignacio Estorga says that public information is limited at this time due to confidentiality laws.

"The Socorro Independent School District takes every allegation very seriously and immediately initiated an investigation," Estorga said in the message. "The safety and security of our students is our number one priority."

Estorga says the employee has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is over. The employee has not been identified.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the nature of the allegations against the employee, their position at the school, and the current status of the investigation.