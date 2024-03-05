Skip to Content
Collision blocking traffic on I-10 East near Piedras

Published 4:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two cars crashed along I-10 East near the Piedras exit ramp Tuesday afternoon.

First responders tell ABC-7 that lanes three and four are still blocked off as emergency crews work to clear the scene. The crash was first reported at 3:33 p.m.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the collision, including what appeared to be a passenger van. Two people were evaluated for injuries on the scene, but ultimately refused to go to the hospital.

ABC-7 has a crew at the crash. We are working to learn what led up to the collision.

