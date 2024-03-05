Posh Bridal owner arrested for alleged theft of property

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officers in El Paso arrested Renee Jessica Cuellar, owner of the former Posh Bridal store in the Fountains of Farah, and charged her with theft of property.

They booked her into the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on a $20,000 bond. She was then granted a personal recognizance bond, which she has already posted.

Cuellar was taken into custody and released on March 2, 2024.

In October, a notice posted on the bridal store's front window said the store was closed due to unpaid rent, and the locks had been changed.

The news came as a shock to many brides, who were counting on the boutique for their dream dresses. The Better Business Bureau started looking into the store as a result of the closure.