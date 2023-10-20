BBB El Paso investigating customer complaints following closure of Posh Bridal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some women who bought their wedding dresses from Posh Bridal, located at the Fountains at Farah in East El Paso, say they are worried they will not be getting their dresses.

A notice posted by the landlord said the store was closed due to unpaid rent, and the locks had been changed.

The news came as a shock to many brides, who were counting on the boutique for their dream dresses, including Michelle Servin.

The El Paso native lives in Seattle, Washington, and says she chose Posh because she wanted to share the experience of wedding dress shopping with her loved ones.

"I had a plan. I fly into El Paso mid-spring. We order the dress and have it shipped expedited. And then I pick it up during Christmas when I go home for the holidays. My family, and my sister and my childhood best friend from like fifth grade could also be there with me," said Servin.

She told ABC-7 at first, everything was going well.

"We were ordering all of my bridesmaids dresses, my wedding dress and my engagement picture dress, and also my veil and several accessories. So I think our total order for Posh at that point was like $8,000."

Servin says she paid the balance in full using her credit card.

"So like fast forward, one of the dresses that is for my engagement pictures, I was supposed to get it the first week of October and I told my friends I'm like, I haven't got in the dress. So, I call no answer," she said.

Servin says she was eventually able to get a hold of the owner, Rene Cuellar, who assured her the dress was being shipped to her. But Servin said it never arrived. "This is every bride's, like, worst nightmare," she said.

ABC-7 spoke with the Better Business Bureau of El Paso, and they said this is the first time they've received complaints about Posh Bridal.

Karla Garcia, the spokesperson for the BBB, encouraged El Pasoans to contact them, if they fear they may have lost money to Posh Bridal.