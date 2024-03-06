Skip to Content
Fugitive wanted in California taken into custody in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police received a call Wednesday morning about a person walking around Downtown El Paso with a weapon.

Video taken by bystanders shows a man without a shirt surrounded by police. Officials say that the call came in about a person with a weapon at 8:48 a.m.

The person, who has not yet been identified, allegedly "threatened suicide" before being taken into custody, according to police officials.

Investigators later learned the man was a "fugitive from justice in California."

