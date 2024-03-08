Skip to Content
El Paso Special Victim’s Unit arrests parents for allegedly injuring 6-month-old

El Paso County Sheriff's Department
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit (SVU) arrested 34-year-old Jesse Hernandez and 29-year-old Jennifer Hernandez this week.

The pair are parents to a 6-month-old. They are accused of injuring the child. Officers charged them with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury and booked them into the El Paso County Detention Facility on $200,000 bonds each.

Investigators were tipped off to the child's situation on February 20, 2024 and deputies made the arrests March 7, 2024. Detectives picked up the pair at a home in Horizon City.

