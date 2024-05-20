May 2024 Primary Run Off Election, early voting starts today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Early voting for the May 2024 Primary Run Off Election starts today. El Paso voters will decide which candidates will advance to the November general election.

The candidates on the ballots are those who did not secure 50% of the votes in the March election.

Democratic ballots will include some major elections that will impact the local community. Here is everything you need to know:

Candidates:

State Representative for District 77:

Norma Chavez and Vincent Perez.

There is no Republican candidate.

Constable for Precinct 1:

Frank Almada and Andrea Baca.

There is no Republican candidate.

El Paso County Sheriff:

Oscar Ugarte and Robert “Bobby” Flores.

Winner will compete against Republican Minerva Torres Shelton.

District Attorney:

Alma Trejo and James Montoya.

Winner will compete against current Republican D.A. Bill Hicks.

The single race on the Republican ballot is for U.S. Representative for District 23, candidates include: current incumbent Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera.

Before heading out to the polls, make sure to take a valid photo ID. If you voted in March, you must vote with the political party you chose then. If you did not vote, but did registered to vote by April you can still vote now and choose your political party.

For early voting locations and hours click here.

For a Democratic sample ballot click here and for a Republican sample ballot click here.