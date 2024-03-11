Man hit, killed by train at Socorro crossing

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police officials say a man in his 20s died after being hit by a train Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Police officials say the man was hit in a railroad crossing and died at the scene. Investigators are still looking into what happened in the moments leading up to the man's death.

Police say they will not identify the man until his next of kin is notified of his death.

This happened late at night near the 200 block of North Nevarez Road in Socorro.

ABC-7 was at the scene and captured images of the aftermath.

The crossings at Nevarez Road, Moon Road, Rio Vista Road, and Horizon Boulevard are still blocked by a different train stuck due to safety precautions put in place due to the collision.