El Paso Sheriff looking for missing 18-year-old

El Paso Sheriff's Office
Published 10:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies are looking for 18-year-old Jared Rodriguez.

He was last seen in Central El Paso April 9, 2024 at 6:40 p.m. wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Courtesy: El Paso Sheriff's Office

His family does not know where he met and have not heard from him since Tuesday evening.

Rodriguez is believed to be in need of medical assistance, police officials say.

Courtesy: El Paso Sheriff's Office

If you see him or know where he is, police say you should call 911.

