Georgia appeals court says it will consider Trump’s effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis from election subversion case

Originally Published: 08 MAY 24 09:54 ET

By Devan Cole and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The Georgia Court of Appeals will consider an effort by Donald Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from the 2020 election subversion case.

In a brief order Wednesday, the court said it will hear the appeal from Trump and others challenging the ruling from Judge Scott McAfee that allowed Willis to remain on the case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

