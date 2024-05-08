Man arrested in Socorro following SWAT incident

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man has been arrested following a SWAT incident in Socorro.

It happened on the 9800 block of Alameda Ave. at the Maravilla Mobile Home Park, Tuesday night.

According to police dispatch, they say the call came in as a domestic dispute that escalated to a man barricading himself inside a home.

SWAT was called out the area just before 1:30 Wednesday morning. Police say the man was taken into custody without incident at 2:46 a.m.

We are working to find out more details.

This is a developing story.