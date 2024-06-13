Supreme Court rejects challenge to abortion pill mifepristone

Originally Published: 13 JUN 24 10:04 ET

Updated: 13 JUN 24 10:05 ET

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approach to regulating the abortion pill mifepristone with a ruling that will continue to allow the pills to be mailed to patients without an in-person doctor’s visit.

The ruling is a significant setback for the anti-abortion movement in what was the first major Supreme Court case on reproductive rights since the court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the opinion for a unanimous court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

