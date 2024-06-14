Man arrested for Terroristic Threat at county pool

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested and charged a man Thursday for threats outside at an El Paso County pool. El Paso County jail records show 19-year-old Jonathan Dominick Rubio is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility for Terroristic Threat causes fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Sherriff's deputies responded to Thursday afternoon to the El Paso County Parks Recreational County Pool at 7351 Bosque Rd. in Canutillo. According to a release, deputies were told to people were in a vehicle and were believed to have weapons at the pool.

Three subjects were taken into custody, with Rubio arrested and charged. No weapons were found in the vehicle. ABC-7 is investigating further and has requested the arrest affidavit to learn more about the nature of the alleged threats.

Rubio's bond is set at $7,500 with a bond hearing set for Saturday, June 15.