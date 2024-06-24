Outage impacting 100+ in Lower Valley, power not estimated to return until 5:30

Update (3:30 PM): The outage in East El Paso is resolved. There is now a new outage in the Lower Valley. It is impacting 132 people and the estimated fix time is 5:30 PM.

Update (3:15 PM): The outage map now shows about 50 customers impacted by the outage. The estimated fix time has changed to 5:15 PM for the remaining households.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a power outage happening in East El Paso. The El Paso Electric Power Outage map shows 2,400+ customers impacted in the area south of Montwood High School.

The outage was first reported at 2:34 PM and the estimated fix time is 4:45 PM.

Courtesy: El Paso Electric

An ABC-7 viewer says some traffic lights in the area are also out.

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the outage and we will provide updates on the outage as they happen.