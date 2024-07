ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the fire.

An ABC-7 crew captured video of the smoke rising into the air.

The smoke is visible from several areas in El Paso.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A large fire is burning in Juarez, Mexico right now.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.