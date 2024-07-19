Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Multiple Texas agencies report closures, systems offline due to global service outages, including DPS driver license offices

By
New
Published 10:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed all driver license offices due to 'technical issues' and Texas.gov reports that online services are experiencing issues due to a global third-party network outage.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the extent and length of impacts that can be expected.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content