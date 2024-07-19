Multiple Texas agencies report closures, systems offline due to global service outages, including DPS driver license offices
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed all driver license offices due to 'technical issues' and Texas.gov reports that online services are experiencing issues due to a global third-party network outage.
⛔CLOSURE NOTICE: ⛔DPS Driver License Offices (DLOs) across the state are currently closed due to a technical issue. Customers with appointments should have been notified. Our IT teams are working diligently on a fix, however there is no current estimate on when DLOs will… pic.twitter.com/tiQuWE7SUy— Texas DPS (@TxDPS) July 19, 2024
ABC-7 is working to learn more about the extent and length of impacts that can be expected.
https://t.co/vqWwsfyv8S SERVICES IMPAIRMENT ALERT: A technical issue with CrowdStrike is currently causing global computer outages impacting several industries, including Texas state agencies. 1/3— Texas.gov - State of Texas Official Website (@texasgov) July 19, 2024