Dead woman found in El Paso’s Lower Valley, death considered suspicious

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police found the body of a woman in her 30s on the 200 block of Lafayette in the Lower Valley today.

ABC-7 was at the scene and saw the body covered by a white sheet in a back yard.

Police were first called out at 9:56 AM on reports of a person laying in the vacant area.

"Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Investigators from the Criminalistics Unit responded to assist in the investigation," a police spokesperson explained. "At this time the scene has already been cleared."

Police are considering the person's death "suspicious in nature," although the cause of death is still unknown.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area in the last 24 hours is asked to call police at (915)-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 566-8477(TIPS).

Police say they have no other information. ABC-7 is working to learn more.