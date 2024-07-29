Man arrested for stabbing El Paso resident in seemingly random attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that officers arrested and charged 23-year-old Jorge Miguel Perez with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly stabbed a 56-year-old man.

Police have not identified the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing.

Courtesy: EPPD

Police say that Perez walked up to a house on the 14000 block of Tierra Leona in Far East El Paso, knocking on the door.

When the victim opened the door, Perez reportedly asked to speak with someone who did not live at the home. That is when police say Perez stabbed the victim multiple times.

Other people inside the home were able to wrestle the knife away from Perez, then subdued him until police arrived. When officers got to the house, they reported seeing people holding Perez down in the front yard.

Police have not yet said if they know the motive for the attack. ABC-7 is working to get that and other information.

Officers arrested Perez and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.