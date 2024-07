EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on I10 west at El Paso St. have reopened after being closed for hours involving a semi-trailer.

El Paso Police say the call of the crash came in around 11 p.m. Monday.

No injuries or transports are being reported.

For hours crews worked to clear debris from the interstate, Tuesday morning.

We are working to find out the cause of the crash.