Man armed with a knife dead after trying to force his way into apartment in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 44-year-old man armed with a knife was shot dead as he tried to force his way into an apartment in Las Cruces. Las Cruces police say the apartment's 24-year-old resident shot and killed the man.

Police are waiting to identify the 44-year-old man until his next of kin can be notified of his death. They have not yet identified the 24-year-old resident.

First responders found the man with bullet wounds to his chest at 11:15 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the apartment on the 200 block of west Madrid Avenue. The man died at the hospital.

Investigators say the resident used a handgun and shot the 44-year-old at least once.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795," a police spokesperson said.