Rescue teams airlift ATV driver after crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A man was injured riding ATVs Tuesday evening.

Las Cruces firefighters, along with Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue (MVSR), had to carefully get him out of rugged terrain before he could be airlifted to UMC in El Paso.

The man crashed in an undeveloped area near Thurmond Road after 7:00 PM Tuesday. MVSR brought in a utility task vehicle with a Stokes litter to get the man out.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.