One person dead in crash involving ATV and car in Sunland Park

SPFD
Published 5:09 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire Department crews responded to a crash involving an ATV and a car at the intersection of Pete Dominici Highway and McNutt Road this morning.

One person died in the crash, SPFD officials say. Another person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Department officials posted about the crash on social media.

