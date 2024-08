EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash along Loop 375 and mile marker 24 has shut down traffic according to El Paso Police.

Drivers are advised to exit at Railroad while first responders work on the collision that involves a pedestrian.

It happened at 12:48 p.m. and police say there is no other information at this time.

This a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.