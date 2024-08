That is according to El Paso Electric's outage map .

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 4,714 are currently without power in West El Paso.

The estimated fix time is now 11:00 PM.

Update: 2,251 people are now without power.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.