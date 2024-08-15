Skip to Content
El Paso Fire confirms injuries in Transmountain rollover crash

today at 9:26 PM
Published 9:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At around 8:40 p.m., El Paso Fire Department crews were sent out to a rollover crash on Transmountain Rd.

The department first posted about the crash on their X account around 9:15 p.m.

El Paso Fire Dispatch said crews are currently treating injuries and checking nine patients at the scene. An ambulance is on the way to provide more aid and bring any injured parties to the hospital.

The fire department has not yet confirmed if any roads or lanes will be closed due to the crash

