Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Hiker dies near McKelligon Canyon

KVIA
By ,
New
Published 2:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department Search and Rescue team is bringing a dead hiker down off the Franklin Mountains near McKelligon Canyon.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson posted about the situation on social media. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene to learn more.

Search and Rescue crew members are stationed at 1400 McKelligon in Northeast El Paso.

EPPD says the situation, which involved a hiker who had called in distress, is now being handed over to law enforcement.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content