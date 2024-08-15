Hiker dies near McKelligon Canyon
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department Search and Rescue team is bringing a dead hiker down off the Franklin Mountains near McKelligon Canyon.
An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson posted about the situation on social media. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene to learn more.
Search and Rescue crew members are stationed at 1400 McKelligon in Northeast El Paso.
FINAL UPDATE: Search and Rescue at McKelligon Canyon: One fatality confirmed - scene will be turned over to law enforcement.— El Paso Fire Department (@ElPasoFireTX) August 15, 2024
EPPD says the situation, which involved a hiker who had called in distress, is now being handed over to law enforcement.