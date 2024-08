Viewers have told ABC-7 that a large police presence is seen around the high school.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Classes canceled at Franklin High School on Thursday morning, according to El Paso Independent School District officials.

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

