Overturned semi-trailer blocking several lanes on I-10 east and westbound

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An overturned semi-trailer is blocking east and westbound lanes on I-10 in Central El Paso.

According to fire dispatch, the call of the crash came after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It's happening between Paisano Dr. and Chelsea St.

Fortunately, no injuries are being reported.

Roads have been reduced to one lane in both directions, according to El Paso Police.

Crews are working to clear the semi-trailer from the interstate.