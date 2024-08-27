Boxes of green powder fall out of overturned semi, blocking all lanes of I-10 West at Porfirio Diaz

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi is on its side, blocking traffic completely on the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Porfirio Diaz exit.

The crash happened at 3:42 PM, according to an alert on the Texas Department of Transportation alert page.

All lanes, including both shoulders of the highway, are shown as blocked on the alert page right now.

The severity of the crash is currently listed as "unknown." ABC-7 is working to learn more information about possible injuries.

Avoid driving in this area and use the ABC-7 TrafficTracker to find an alternate route.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene spotted dozens of boxes containing green powder in the roadway following the crash. A large amount of the green powder had spilled out of the boxes and onto the road.

The current clearing time is unknown, according to TXDOT.