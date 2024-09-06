Skip to Content
El Paso boy killed in motorcycle crash on Alameda

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators say a 17-year-old El Paso boy was killed in a motorcycle crash on Alameda Wednesday night.

Police say a car was traveling east on Alameda at the same time 17-year-old Kevin Holguin and his passenger, an unidentified 20-year-old man from Mexico, were traveling west. Police investigators say a "T-Bone type collision" happened when the car tried to make a left turn.

Holguin and his passenger suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Police have not said who is at fault for the collision or if any charges could be filed in connection with the case.

El Paso Police officials say these are the 42nd and 43rd traffic fatalities of 2024, compared with 53 at this time last year.

