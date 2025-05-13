Erik and Lyle Menendez resentenced to 50 years to life, opening the door for possible parole, judge rules

Originally Published: 13 MAY 25 03:00 ET

A judge resentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez to a sentence of 50 years to life in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents, ruling Tuesday the brothers will be eligible for parole. The brothers have been serving life without parole for the killings.

The decision came at the end of the first of a two-day hearing about resentencing for the brothers, who are serving life without parole for the killings in the living room of the family’s Beverly Hills home.

Last fall, former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended resentencing for the brothers, but his successor, Nathan Hochman, has fought against it.